Cop crashes car, girlfriend dies

A 26-year-old woman who allegedly held onto the steering wheel of her boyfriend’s car during a heated argument died on Saturday after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the Hibernia Public Road, on the Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Simona Williams of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; the car, PMM 5509, was being driven by her boyfriend, Terry Samuels, 23, a Police Constable.

The Sunday Chronicle was informed that the policeman was allegedly speeding when he and Williams had a heated argument, and she held onto the steering wheel resulting in his losing control and slamming into a parked car at around 13:20h.

Samuels told reporters that he and Williams were heading to Supenaam; he claimed that the argument started after she accused him of being unfaithful. The Constable alleged that Williams pulled the steering to the left, and that it was while pulling it back to the right that he lost control and crashed into motorcar PPP 4196, which was parked on the eastern parapet.

Williams was pronounced dead at the Suddie Public Hospital, and Constable Samuels is under close arrest.