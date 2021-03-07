News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Businessman attacked, robbed at Vryheid’s Lust
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

A NIGHT out for a Chinese national ended badly when he was attacked and robbed by two men as he was about to enter his Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara house in the wee hours of Saturday.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force noted that Awei Huo Die, a 39-year-old Chinese national and businessman, was robbed of $500,000 in cash and a cell phone valued $80,000.

The incident occurred outside the AWEI Supermarket at Vryheid’s Lust Public Road at around 02:00hrs. The victim told the police that he had just returned home from an outing and was about to enter his yard when he saw the two suspects passing on the road.

The men then approached, attacked and took away the cash and phone from the victim before escaping. Police investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.