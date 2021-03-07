Businessman attacked, robbed at Vryheid’s Lust

A NIGHT out for a Chinese national ended badly when he was attacked and robbed by two men as he was about to enter his Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara house in the wee hours of Saturday.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force noted that Awei Huo Die, a 39-year-old Chinese national and businessman, was robbed of $500,000 in cash and a cell phone valued $80,000.

The incident occurred outside the AWEI Supermarket at Vryheid’s Lust Public Road at around 02:00hrs. The victim told the police that he had just returned home from an outing and was about to enter his yard when he saw the two suspects passing on the road.

The men then approached, attacked and took away the cash and phone from the victim before escaping. Police investigations are ongoing.