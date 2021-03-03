Man accused of $800,000 robbery granted bail

LAWRENCE Cato also known as “Lil tout”, who allegedly choked and robbed a man of nearly $800,000, was, on Monday, granted $75,000 bail by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs – Marcus.

Cato, during his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, pleaded not guilty to one count of robbery with aggravation.

The charge alleged that Cato, on February 19, 2021, at Bugle Street, Georgetown, while being in company of another, robbed Ramchan Singh called “John” of US$2,300, which is equivalent to $460,000, and GYD$305,000 cash.

The two men have known each other for approximately two years. The case against Cato is that he choked Singh from behind and later relieved him of the money. He and his accomplice then made good their escape.

One week after the incident, Singh saw Cato in Georgetown and informed police ranks who were in the vicinity. Cato was arrested and told of the allegation, which he denied.

Further investigation was conducted which led to Cato being charged for the offence.

Cato will make his second court appearance next month.