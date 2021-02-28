Investigation launched into death of mother, newly born

THE authorities in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a 31-year-old mother of three, Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo and her newly born baby girl.

Sahadeo died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in the wee hours of Saturday, hours after she was rushed there from the New Amsterdam Hospital after giving birth to her baby girl; the baby died at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Friday.

Sahadeo of Lot 13, Third Street, Williamsburg, Corentyne, was admitted a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Monday last after she was transferred from the Port Mourant Hospital. She had visited the Port Mourant Hospital after experiencing abdominal pains and was told that her pressure and blood count were low. She was at the full term of her pregnancy and was expected to give birth during the course of the week while in the hospital.

Her distraught mother, 53-year-old Claris Cecil, said the family remains in a state of disbelief over the deaths; she said her daughter was a strong and active woman, who had no prior medical condition.

Cecil recalled speaking with her daughter before she was taken to the delivery room on Friday.

“She called me the morning and said the doctor run ward and say everything okay, that they will carry she now to the labour room to get baby. So, I say alright.

“Then I call back and talk to her some more and she said ‘mommy, I am going now, must make up meh bed nice with the green sheet, so when I come out, me and my baby gonna lie down’,” a tearful Cecil recalled.

Sahadeo even told her mother to take lunch for her at the hospital, but when her sister showed up later with the food, she was met with dreadful news – the baby girl had died.

A nurse also telephoned Cecil with the distressing news.

“So, I get a call from the nurse saying that she baby died, so I asked how? And the [nurse] say they tried to take the baby out and the womb come out and that Vanessa need blood and they taking her Georgetown Hospital, and the phone cut off.

“When I call back, I continuously asking if meh daughter okay and they said alright,” Cecil recalled.

Cecil barely made it to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she saw her daughter briefly on a stretcher, while medical personnel were tending to her.

“When meh go I see meh daughter on the stretcher in front the door lie down, so I think she dead, cause she cover up and they get a thing pumping her. So I start holler and then nurse say ‘no she isn’t dead,’ but when I feel meh daughter, she cold, cold,” Cecil told reporters.

Sahadeo was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she succumbed and the family received the dreadful news via telephone just after midnight on Friday.

“My brother-in-law called and was talking to my husband and I hear he crying say he good good daughter dead; anywhere they would go together.”

Cecil wants justice.

“Meh want justice fuh meh daughter because my daughter healthy and strong. Nothing nah do she, she ah laugh, gaff and talk. Before she went in to deliver, she say ‘mommy, buy a big ice cream and feed meh pickney them.

“We need answers, we need justice.”

Meanwhile, Director of Regional Heath Services, Dr Vishalya Sharma told the News Room that an investigation has been launched.

“On behalf of the Regional Health Services, I would like to express condolences to the family and relatives of Miss Lewis. As a result of this, an investigation has been launched,” Dr Sharma said.

Sahadeo leaves to mourn her three children ages 11, nine and six.