35 UG graduands to join nursing profession

-10 awarded for outstanding performances

THE University of Guyana (UG) in collaboration with the University of Vanderbilt and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, in 2020, produced a total of 35 graduands from the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programme.

Ten of them were on Saturday presented with various awards for their outstanding performances in the programme at a ceremony held at the Pegasus Hotel, in Kingston, Georgetown. The ceremony was initially slated to be held in 2020, but was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will officially graduate in the coming months.

The best performing student, Osiola Gilbert, told the Sunday Chronicle that she comes from a family of nurses; her grandmother, mother, aunts and sisters are all nurses and this is where she developed an admiration and passion for the profession. Gilbert did not achieve the best performing student title without challenges: during her time in the programme she fell ill and was forced to put a halt to her studies.

But she did not allow this to stop her from pursuing her dreams and so, she rejoined the programme to finish what she had started. Gilbert dreams of advancing the nursing profession and delivering efficient and effective care. Her advice to persons intending to pursue nursing is to stick to their goals and go beyond a Bachelor’s degree.

Meanwhile, Peggy Allicock, who hails from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) noted the many challenges she had faced while working and balancing her studies; however, she persevered as she was determined to fulfil her dreams. Allicock explained that from a young age she had experienced first-hand the many challenges persons in the interior face when it comes to receiving medical attention. This only motivated and ignited her desire to purse the profession of nursing.

Allicock will be joining the nursing profession soon and so, she is appealing to the public to be more respectful towards nurses given their mountainous task. Allicock also thanked her family who played a tremendous role in supporting her dreams.

Director of the School of Nursing, Reverend Dr. Noel Holder, A.A, in his remarks, reminded the nurses of the critical role they play, especially in these COVID-19 times, which requires a gamut of skills.

“You have to stop thinking you can and you have to do it because you have attained a level of education that allows you to critically think, that allows you to do research, that allows you to understand things in a better way and allows you to give better patient care to the Guyanese population,” he told the graduands.

Present at the ceremony was former Pan American Health Organisation/ World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) Country Representative Dr. William Adu-Krow, who shared his wealth of experience in the medical field and challenged the nurses to excel in the profession.

Also delivering brief remarks at the ceremony were Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement, Dr. Emanuel Cummings and Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr. Cecil Boston.

The award for Best Performing Student was presented to Osiola Gilbert. The Humanitarian Award was awarded to Suedelle Cornelius, Peggy Allicock, Sadonna John and Shellon Cornelius.

The award for Best Innovation Project went to Osiola Gilbert, Yashonda Khairu and Peggy Allicock. The St. Joseph Mercy Award was copped by Suedelle Cornelius and Janice Daly. The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Medical Department Award was awarded to Tiffany Daw-Haynes.

Rachelle Harris, Shellon Cornelius and Osiola Gilbert received Distinction Awards, and Reha Adams received the Distinction Rev. Dr. Noel Holder A.A Award.

Achievement in Nursing – Nurse Department Comfort Compassion and Caring without even a prescription awarded was copped by Peggy Allicock.