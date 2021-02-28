Divorced mom publishes book to help women overcome separation

“OCCASIONALLY, I struggle from situations that happened in the past and last November, one of those emotions acted up,” recounted Wendy Natasha Fraser, who related, “I could not sleep that night. So, I took my laptop and started typing. And while doing so the title ‘Fix Your Crown – Turning Pain into Power’ came to my mind.”

This is the title for her new book which aims to help divorced women overcome the pain that comes with separation.

“There will be very painful moments in your life that will change your world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change you…. Cry, scream, if you must … but, when your thought process has been restored, fix your crown,” the author stated in one of the many chapters of her book.

The book was recently launched and a signature ceremony was held at the New Amsterdam Hospital, where Fraser is employed as an administrative staffer.

Fraser, of Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, hopes like any other woman that her relationship with her lawful wedded husband would have weathered the storms of life and together they would have remained until death.

However, things just did not go according to plans. Dreams were shattered, and a divorce followed.

“We must turn our pain into power. We need to search ourselves and make some drastic changes. Change direction! Change mindset! Remove limitations,” she told the Guyana Chronicle in an interview.

Fraser got married at age 23 and was a divorcee a decade after.

Now a mother of a young daughter, she related that getting over the divorce was a painful process, but her new life has also allowed her the opportunity to upgrade herself academically and engage in physical exercise.

“The book is teaching us that instead of using the pain to be wallowing in sorrow, we can turn the pain into power by pushing and elevating our self, [sic]” Fraser said with a smile.

Fraser is not new to writing. She had worked briefly with the Ancient County’s first online news agency, “Berbice News.com” , before penning her first book, “Chosen Vessels” in 2019 . That novel sought to encourage readers to fulfil their God-given purpose in life.

To purchase her books, persons can contact Fraser on telephone number 674-8146.