Four prisoners tunnel way out of Lethem ‘lockup’
The three-foot hole that was dug by the prisoners
Clarence Rodney
Yon Rogg Hernandez called ‘John Roberts’

FOUR prisoners, on Friday, escaped from the Lethem lock-ups after tunnelling their way out of their cell. The prisoners were identified as Jack King Paul, 36, of Kwatamang Village, North Rupununi; Clarence Rodney, 20, of Lethem Central Rupununi; Venezuelan Yon Rogg Hernandez, 26, called “John Roberts” of Tabatinga, Lethem; and Venezuelan Xarlos Edwards Thomas, 18, of Tabatinga, Lethem. The incident occurred between 00:05hrs and 07:00hrs at the Lethem Police Station lockup. One prisoner of Tabatinga, Lethem, Central Rupununi, who is in custody for assault, alerted ranks of the absence of the prisoners from the lockup.
Police, on discovering the men missing, noted that a metal rod, measuring one foot, was found on the eastern side of the lockup next to a ‘dug hole’ in the ground, measuring three feet in width, length and depth and had an exit point. The surface of the ‘dug hole’ had a two-inch layer of concrete with red sand beneath. Efforts are being made to locate the prisoners as investigation continues.

Staff Reporter

