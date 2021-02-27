Linden Hospital CEO in trouble for ‘Sweetman’ remark

-wants him transferred, not fired

THE Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), on Friday, announced that it had written to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, over comments made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Linden Hospital Complex, Rudy Small, about the nurses at the health facility.

This development came on the same day that Small issued a statement, in which he claimed that irrelevant “salacious commentary” was added to the article which contained the remark. “The reporter added salacious commentary alleging certain inappropriate behavior of nurses led to the decision to introduce an electronic timekeeping system. At no time in the formal interview did I ascribe the need for a timekeeping system to be related to the rumored behavior of nurses or any other staff,” he said.

On Thursday, Small was quoted as claiming that some of the night duty nurses at the hospital would often clock in for duty but then leave the hospital to engage in extra-marital affairs with their “sweetman”, before returning in the morning to clock out.

Small, in his statement, noted that while there is a legitimate problem with some nurses leaving the hospital without authorization while on duty, unsupported rumors have developed as to the reason for this. “In mid-February, a reporter inquired into requested funding for the introduction of an Electronic Timekeeping System. I explained that among the several challenges the Linden Hospital Complex face is a small number of staff members signing in to work and then disappearing until the end of their shifts,” he said.

He further claimed that after the interview, he had a casual conversation with the reporter during which off-the-record comments were made.

“At the end of the interview, off the record, the reporter and I engaged in casual banter. During that off-record conversation, certain popular rumors relating to the issue of disappearing staff members were highlighted,” the official explained.

Small has since refuted that rumors of staff leaving the hospital for extra-marital encounters has anything to do with the introduction of the timekeeping system, and says he was shocked to see that they were included in the article.

“Those rumors have nothing to do with the introduction of a timekeeping system at the hospital. These rumors relating to behavior of nursing staff have been part of the folklore in this community long before my arrival as the CEO of the Linden Hospital Complex,” Small said.

Small highlighted that rumors aside, the issue with timekeeping at the hospital is still one that needs to be addressed in order for the smooth functioning of the facility.

“In addressing the problem of tardiness and incomplete shifts, management in no way failed to recognize the hard work and diligence of the majority of staff members of the Linden Hospital Complex. I am proud of the work our staff has been doing, but we are not perfect,” Small said.

He went on to explain the need for a timekeeping system.

“Efforts like adding a timekeeping system is not meant to denigrate the staff, but to reduce and eliminate the imperfection that exists at our hospital. We will continue to identify those aspects that represent our weaknesses so that we can improve the service we provide to the citizens of Linden and Region 10.”

Meanwhile, the GPSU has since described the reported comment as “irresponsible”, “inappropriate”, and “unprofessional”.

The GPSU held a press conference on Friday.

“The union wrote Minister of Health asking for him to take appropriate action which we hope will result in the separation of the CEO from the institution,” GPSU President Patrick Yarde stated.

Yarde made it clear that GPSU is not calling for the CEO to be fired, as the Union was not looking to contribute to someone losing his/her job during the pandemic. However, the union wants him transferred from the hospital.

It was noted that the CEO’s utterances could cause “serious disruptions in families of the healthcare workers, and asserted that it could even possibly contribute to increasing the domestic violence situation facing the country.

“His utterances purporting that nurses are engaging in extra-marital affairs is scandalous and exposes himself, his office and agency to significant legal sanctions and litigation. The nurses attached to the Linden Hospital Complex has expressed a loss of all confidence in his ability to effectively carry the functions of his office, a position wholeheartedly shared by the GPSU,” the letter to the minister said.

“Consequently, the Union looks forward to you taking appropriate action with dispatch,” it added.

Small has since met with the nurses on the issue.