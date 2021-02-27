28 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries recorded

THE Ministry of Health has recorded, for February 25, 28 new COVID-19 cases and 95 recoveries from the 763 tests conducted within a 24-hour period.

Of the new cases, eight were recorded in Region Three, 17 in Region Four, and three in Region Five. No other region recorded new cases.

There are currently four persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Thirty-seven persons remain institutionally isolated, while 332 persons are isolated at home. Eleven persons are institutionally quarantined. All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you or anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.