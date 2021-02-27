Curfew remains; cinemas still closed

AS Guyana heads towards the one-year mark since the first case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was first detected here, there will be no further relaxations of any of the COVID-19 Emergency measures instituted to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Guyana Chronicle was able to peruse an advance copy of the guidelines which will take effect from March 1 until March 31. As per these guidelines, which will be published in the Official Gazette, the nationwide curfew remains from 22:30 hrs (10:30 PM) to 04:00 hrs (4 AM).

The COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 15) also stated that no person shall host, attend or visit a cinema, except a drive-in cinemas; a private party; a banquet, ball or reception; a public hotel, swimming pool or waterpark; a wake or vigil; a club or discotheque; a meeting of any fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organisation; or, any other social activity.

Last month, Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, highlighted that if cinemas installed special air filters — known as Hepa air filters — they would be allowed to reopen. Cinemas would have to ensure that there would be adequate social distancing and strictly no eating, so that patrons could keep their masks on at all times.

Cinemas, in particular, have been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures enforced to mitigate the spread and impact of the virus. None of the local movie theatres have been operational since March last year. With these updated guidelines, therefore, it means that cinemas would have been closed for an entire year.

Gyms and fitness centres, restaurants and bars and places of worship are, however, allowed to operate at a limited capacity, once all health and safety guidelines are in place.In the updated measures, as stated in prior measures, the Ministry of Health noted that public and private sector entities are permitted to operate, once the health and safety guidelines are adhered to, and that each employer takes steps to ensure that the risk of transmission of the virus among workers is minimised.

These newer measures, however, stated that workplace measures should address the resumption of work after a period of quarantine or isolation that was approved by the Ministry of Health.

As per these guidelines, too, the Lethem Crossing (at the Takutu Bridge) remains closed, except on Thursdays, where the crossing of essential goods and supplies is permitted. Flights to and from Brazil are strictly prohibited. The recently reopened Moleson Creek crossing shall be allowed to operate three days per week, as determined by the Ministry of Health.