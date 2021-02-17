Fire leaves family of four homeless 

A FAMILY of Lot 443, Circle Street, Number 76 Housing Scheme, East Berbice, Corentyne, is contemplating its next move following a mid-day fire on Tuesday which completely destroyed their house.

Micheal Smith, 27, a carpenter, explained he was at work when he was informed that his house was ablaze.

The young man, who was visibly shaken, related that by the time he arrived at the scene, the entire single bedroom, two-storey wooden structure was destroyed.

Smith noted at the time of the fire, his wife Kimberly Barnett, 22, and two children ages two and four were at home.

Barnett said she was doing chores at the time when the four-year-old ran to her and said there was fire in the house.

Without hesitation, she grabbed her children and exited the house, leaving all their possessions behind.

Singh and his family only moved into the property two months ago. He estimated his loss in the region of $1 million. Persons desirous of assisting the family can contact them on 679 2802.