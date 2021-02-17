News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Fire leaves family of four homeless 
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Micheal Smith
Micheal Smith

A FAMILY of Lot 443, Circle Street, Number 76 Housing Scheme, East Berbice, Corentyne, is contemplating its next move following a mid-day fire on Tuesday which completely destroyed their house.

Micheal Smith, 27, a carpenter, explained he was at work when he was informed that his house was ablaze.

The Number 76 Housing Scheme, East Berbice, Corentyne house in the aftermath of the fire

The young man, who was visibly shaken, related that by the time he arrived at the scene, the entire single bedroom, two-storey wooden structure was destroyed.

Smith noted at the time of the fire, his wife Kimberly Barnett, 22, and two children ages two and four were at home.

Barnett said she was doing chores at the time when the four-year-old ran to her and said there was fire in the house.

Without hesitation, she grabbed her children and exited the house, leaving all their possessions behind.

Singh and his family only moved into the property two months ago. He estimated his loss in the region of $1 million. Persons desirous of assisting the family can contact them on 679 2802.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.