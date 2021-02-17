Man wanted for suspected trafficking of Venezuelan girl

LAW enforcement officers are investigating a possible case of Trafficking In Person (TIP) committed on a 17-year-old Venezuelan girl by a 40-year-old man.

The teen, who is unemployed, was last known to be residing at Kumaka Water Front, Mabaruma, North West District.

Police, in a statement, identified the suspect as Neil London, a construction worker of Kumaka Water Front and Lot 252 Grove, East Bank Demerara.

It was related that the teen came to Guyana in November 2020 and was staying at Kumaka Water Front, at the wharf.

She subsequently sent for her 15-year-old brother, a Venezuelan residing in Tucupita, Venezuela. The lad arrived in Guyana on January 26, 2021 via speed boat and was staying at the said wharf.

According to police, he began working as a labourer at the Kumaka Water Front.

The teenage girl was befriended by the suspect and they were living together for over seven days.

Police said that on Tuesday, about 08:30 hrs, the suspect took the teen to Georgetown via a chartered flight, leaving her brother at Mabaruma.

A report was made at the Mabaruma Police Station at 14:30hrs by the brother, who is now in the care of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as investigations into the suspected TIP case continue.