Toshaos decry high cost of travel to hinterland

–Minister Edghill to look into the matter

TOSHAOS are often the main link between hinterland villages and the decision-makers situated on the coastland; this means that their travels to and from Georgetown are necessary, and sometimes frequent. During a meeting with Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, members of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) decried the hefty costs attached to their travels to and from their respective villages. The high costs, according to the toshaos, continue even though the Value Added Tax (VAT) was removed on travel to interior locations by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

The toshaos from various regions complained that most carriers would bill a traveller based on their weight instead of using a standardised ticket system. On the other hand, some carriers have been demanding exorbitant prices for tickets, although the VAT on them has been removed.

Minister Edghill said he believes that enforcement of the removal of VAT was meant to see a reduction in ticket prices, and this must be accomplished. As a consequence, letters will be sent to carriers which are yet to remove VAT on hinterland travels.

Additionally, Minister Edghill said that he is fully cognisant of the importance of hinterland airstrips, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring the maintenance of airstrips throughout the country.

“We know that airstrips are a big issue, and we know of the difficulties,” Edghill posited. He drew reference to the government’s efforts at ensuring the completion of the Eteringbang Airstrip in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

On another note, Minister Edghill told the toshaos that the intent is for contracts to be issued for villagers to conduct maintenance works on the airstrips that serve their communities.

He pointed to the importance of accountability at the village level, since more funds will be pumped into interior communities in the coming months. He urged the toshaos to “do everything possible to get the village economy booming”.

Other issues raised during the meeting include the need for a permanent building to be constructed to house the National Toshao’s Council. The Amerindian leaders also lobbied for a possible ceiling increase for hinterland projects beyond the already prescribed $5M limit.

Minister Edghill advised the Council to officially document their requests, so that they can be shared with the Ministry of Finance.

Responding specifically to the need for an NTC building, Minister Edghill told the Council that progress is being made, and representation will be made to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to have funds directed to this project in Budget 2021.

The NTC was represented by its Vice-Chairman, Paul Pierre; Executive Director Jude Da Silva; Programme Coordinator Nandanie Jerry; Assistant Secretary cum Treasurer Loretta Fiedtkou; and executive members Carl Peneux, Ralph Hendrick, Colin Adrian, Beverly Clenkian, Mario Hasting, Howard Cornelius, and NTC members Edward McGarrel and Sharmain Rambojie.