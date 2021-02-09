News Archives
Vive-la-Force man wanted for forgery
Wanted: Stephen Persaud
STEPHEN PERSAUD, 41, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Forgery of Agreement of Lease on October 05, 2020.
Persaud’s last known address is Lot 49 Vive-la Force, West Bank Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Stephen Persaud is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 268-2343, 267-2804, 267-2399, 225 – 81496, 601-4632, 226-9122, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.
Police said all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

