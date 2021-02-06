News Archives
Minister Persaud surprises hearing-impaired student for her birthday
Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, right, having a conversation in sign language with 11-year-old Anaya Lall
Minister Persaud (right) handing over the laptop to Anaya

MINISTER of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, on Friday, gifted a laptop to 11-year-old Anaya Lall, a hearing-impaired student who celebrated her birthday on the same day. Lall, a student of the Tuschen Deaf Academy, and a chess aficionado who receives weekly training from a member of the Guyana Chess Federation, was given the laptop to assist her with her online studies. According to a statement from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, “The ‘Birthday Girl’ was accompanied by her mother and two representatives from the Deaf Association of Guyana.” It also quotes Minister Persaud as saying: “The ministry is committed to working with the association.”

Staff Reporter

