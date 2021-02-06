Inter-Religious Organisation executives meet President

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali met with executive members of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) at State House on Friday.

Also present at the meeting were Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill.

President Ali applauded the group and agreed that it has an important role to play in promoting peace and unity in Guyana.

He also urged its members to call out persons who promote hate, particularly on social media, and to be part of the solution in healing the country.

IRO was formed in 2003, after which it adopted a Constitution. In 2004, the organisation was officially launched with the objective of promoting inter-religious tolerance.

Today, some 40-member organisations that came out of the traditional religions of Islam, Christianity, Hinduism and the Bahá?í Faith are a part of the group. (Office of the President)