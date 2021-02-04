News Archives
Berbice brothers died from shock, hemorrhage
MAHENDRA Ramotar called “Sunny” died as a result of shock and hemorrhage and stab wounds to the abdomen and thorax, a post-mortem report indicated. A post-mortem was also performed on his brother Surendra Raghunandan called “Ranga” and the cause of death was given as shock and hemorrhage, collapsed lungs and multiple stab wounds to the chest. The autopsies were done by pathologist, Dr. Vivekanand Bridgemohan, at the Anthony’s Funeral Parlour located at Epsom Village, East Berbice, Corentyne.

On Sunday, January 31, between 21:30 hrs and 22:30 hrs on the Number 43 Public Road Corentyne, Berbice, a 49-year-old Corentyne farmer went berserk and fatally stabbed the two brothers and injured two persons, including their mother Sookmattie Richmond 40. A neighbour, Anthony Persaud, was also injured when he tried to assist one of the brothers during the attack. He was treated at the New Amsterdam Hospital and sent away. According to information, on the night in question, “Sookmattie” and her husband Randolph Richmond were involved in a heated argument at their home when “Mahendra” tried to intervene to assist his mother.

He subsequently confronted his stepfather and another argument ensued, which captured the attention of the 49-year-old suspect who was imbibing at a nearby yard. The suspect is Randolph’s brother. An aunt of the two boys, Hemwattie Ramotar, related to the Guyana Chronicle that the suspect came armed with a knife and proceeded to stab “Mahendra” despite the intervention of his mother and others. After he committed the act, the suspect left the scene and while on the roadway he was confronted by “Surendra” and he “slashed his (Surendra) throat”.

The injured brothers were picked up and taken to the Skeldon and Port Mourant hospitals where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Their mother was taken and admitted to the New Amsterdam Hospital where her condition was listed as serious.  The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. A file is being prepared to be sent for legal advice.

Staff Reporter

