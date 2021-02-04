News Archives
Taxi driver shot dead in La Penitence
Dead: Osafo Pollard
A 29-year-old taxi driver of West La Penitence, Georgetown was shot dead in North-East La Penitence on Tuesday night. Dead is Osafo Pollard. Police said he was shot around 22:30 hrs. Investigators were informed that a loud explosion was first heard followed by persons screaming and running away. Pollard was seen lying with a wound to the head. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead. Police said Pollard was shot once to head and the bullet exited his ear. Pollard was a part of a gathering for a birthday celebration at the time of his death. Some 40 persons attended the birthday party, in breach of the COVID-19 guidelines. Police found one spent shell and one warhead suspected to be that of a .32 bullet at the crime scene as investigations continue.

Staff Reporter

More from this author

