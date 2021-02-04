President hopeful Venezuela will cease interferences

…. as detained fishermen leave for home

By Rehana Ahamad

NOW that the detained fishermen and their vessels have been released, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is hopeful that Venezuelan authorities will cease all forms of interferences with Guyanese fishermen.

“We are looking forward to Venezuela acting responsibly and not continue along this line of interfering with fishermen or anyone conducting business in our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone),” President Ali said on the sidelines of an activity on Wednesday.

The 12 Guyanese fishermen were detained in neighbouring Venezuela for nearly two weeks. The men left their homes on two vessels approximately one month ago, for what was supposed to have been a routine fishing expedition. However, things took a turn for the worse when a Venezuelan naval vessel entered Guyana’s territory and apprehended them. The men, and the vessels they were on, the Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf, were escorted out of Guyana and detained in Venezuela. The vessels are owned and operated by Guyanese in Essequibo – the disputed territory.

The crew was initially informed that they would be held for 45 days on their boats, pending an investigation. However, following diplomatic engagements, as well as a number of international calls, Venezuela’s President, Nicholas Maduro intervened, and ordered that the legal proceedings against the men be dropped. The men have since been released and have embarked on their journey home, and are expected to arrive in Guyana either by this evening, or early Friday morning. President Ali said that he is expecting the safe return of the crew.

Questioned on whether Venezuelan authorities have given any assurances of non-interference, Dr. Ali said, “We have made it very clear that we are not asking for these assurances; this is out right. We will continue to facilitate the economic activity in our area.”

The President said that despite the border controversy, efforts are being made to maintain cordial diplomatic relations with Venezuela and the people therefrom. He said specifically that Guyana stands willing and ready to engage Venezuela on a number of matters outside of the territorial disputes.

“The Foreign Minister (of Venezuela) did talk to our Foreign Minister (Hugh Todd)…we have reiterated that once there is a need to speak on any issue; the ICJ (International Court of Justice) issue is separate and apart; that is an issue that is not up for discussion,” President Ali asserted.

He said that Guyana has already made its position clear on the territorial matter.

“… but we have issues as good neighbours, whether is COVID-19 or so on, we are willing to discuss,” Dr Ali stated.

The President expressed appreciation to the various countries and organisations that have publicly condemned the recent Venezuela interferences, and called for the safe release of the Guyanese fishermen.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all our international partners, CARICOM Heads of Government and all our international partners for adding their voices in a very strong manner on this very important issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, believes that Venezuela’s decision to release the fishermen is an indication that the country “is willing to play by international rules.”

Asked whether he has been assured of an end to Venezuela’s intrusions, the Minister responded, “I am comfortable”.