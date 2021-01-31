Charrandass tipped to be new High Commissioner to India

– An Yin Choo to be named Ambassador to China

FORMER Member of Parliament, Charrandass Persaud, who voted in favour of the then opposition-sponsored No-Confidence Motion, that essentially evicted his party from government, is likely to become the next Guyanese High Commissioner to India.

Well-placed sources have confirmed that the attorney-at-law is poised to replace Dr. David Pollard. In May 2015, after months of intense campaigning, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), of which Persaud was a member, dethroned the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and assumed office. As a Government Member of Parliament (MP), Persaud represented the people of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

On December 21, 2018, Persaud’s unprecedented, jaw-dropping vote in favour of a No-Confidence Motion brought against his party made history, and paved the way for 2020 General and Regional Elections which was won by the PPP/C.

Following threats from his former comrades, Persaud fled the country to Canada, only to return in 2020, when the PPP/C was solidly in place. Persaud had told reporters that when the historic motion was tabled, he was forced to side with his ‘conscience’ in voting against his party.

Meanwhile, An Yin Choo, who is presently the Consulate General to Toronto, is also expected to take up a new diplomatic post. She is tipped to be named Guyana’s Ambassador to China, having once served as the First Secretary of the Guyana Embassy in Beijing.

Choo has been the Consulate General in Toronto since February 2018, and has served in several other high-level capacities within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director of Foreign Trade, Head of the Diaspora Unit and the Director of International Cooperation.