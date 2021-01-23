Reduce food loss, waste, FAO Director-General urges

— 2021 designated International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

THE Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, is calling for the reduction of food loss and waste while appealing for the development in healthy and sustainable food production through innovation and technology.

He made this appeal recently, underscoring that the United Nations General Assembly designated 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (AIFV21).

FAO is the body responsible for celebrating the year in collaboration with other relevant organisations and stakeholders.

AIFV 2021 offers a unique opportunity for FAO to work with stakeholders within the food system to raise awareness about the importance of fruits and vegetables for human nutrition, food security and health.

Noting the challenges related to improving production and agri-food chains in a global pandemic, the FAO Director-General is encouraging countries to view the International Year as an opportunity to improve agricultural infrastructure and practices, thereby supporting small farmers.

He also stressed that fruits and vegetables were a good way to create cash crops for farmers while increasing healthy food consumption to strengthen the immune system.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, called for a more comprehensive approach to nutrition and sustainability, noting that the upcoming United Nations Summit on Food Systems would also constitute an opportunity to examine the fragility of food systems.

Fruits and vegetables are good sources of dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals, as well as beneficial phytochemicals.

The FAO and the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommend the consumption by each adult of at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables per day to prevent chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and obesity, as well as to counteract micronutrient deficiencies.

Strengthened role

Advocacy for fresh produce is in line with FAO’s goal to strengthen the role of small producers and family farmers and fostering broader business options for rural families. Opportunities for gender equity is also very important, as women often play a major role in their households in the production and consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Adding that up to 50 per cent of fruits and vegetables produced globally are lost along the supply chain, between harvest and consumption, the FAO Director-General noted that food loss and waste in the fruit and vegetable sectors continue to be a problem with considerable consequences, and that innovative technologies and approaches are of essential importance as they can help to maintain safety and quality, increasing the shelf life of fresh products and preserving their high nutritional value.

On the environmental side, he said reducing food loss and waste, improving food security and nutrition and reducing greenhouse gas emissions can reduce the pressure on land and water resources, and increase productivity and economic growth.

The International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (2021) is framed in the context of the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition (2016-2025) and the United Nations Decade of Family Farming (2019-2028). These celebrations are mutually reinforcing while providing greater visibility to small-scale producers and helping to raise awareness of food security and nutrition.

Additionally, FAO Guyana noted that it is dedicated to raising awareness on the important role that fruits and vegetables play in human nutrition, food safety and health.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to transform and rebalance the way food is produced and consumed has become even more apparent. To this end, FAO will continue to work with all stakeholders to encourage and promote healthy food consumption and sustainable food systems for an overall improved livelihood,” FOA Guyana noted in a statement Friday.