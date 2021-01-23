Autopsy: Cummings Lodge pensioner died from smoke inhalation, burns

LIONEL Kyte, a pensioner who was renting a house at 10th Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, died of smoke inhalation and burns, according to an autopsy done on Friday.

On Monday last, fire claimed the life of the 68-year-old who, reportedly, locked himself inside the house Sunday last, because he did not want to visit the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to have his illness treated.

The house was one of two in the yard and was owned by Coral Bell; she was renting to Kyte, who lived alone, while she resides in the second house.

Bell told this newspaper that she was watching television when she heard a loud sound that emanated from the “back house” and, upon investigating, she noticed the fire and the roof had already caved in.

According to Bell, when she realised that Kyte was still inside the house, she raised an alarm and neighbours quickly rushed over; they formed a bucket brigade until the fire service arrived some 30 minutes later.

Bell opined that the fire might have started from the stove, as she assumed that Kyte might have been cooking. After the fire subsided, Kyte’s charred remains were discovered in the kitchen.

Bell recalled that the last time she saw her neighbour was Monday morning when she gave him some soup through his window. Bell said Kyte was sick but he was hesitant to visit the GPHC because he was scared of contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus.

She described Kyte as very loving and stated that, although he was not related to her, his absence will be missed by her and her family. They had grown close to him over the three years he resided there.