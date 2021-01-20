Moraikobai residents resisting COVID-19 testing

IDENTIFYING the prevalence of the virus COVID-19 in the Moraikobai village, Region Five, has proven to be a challenge as residents have not been willing to undergo the necessary testing being conducted by the health authorities.

“We’re now sending in a team and that team comprising of a doctor would remain in the community for a number of weeks and, hopefully, by having a permanent team, we would get more people to comply,” Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said on Tuesday.

The minister previously highlighted that the residents pledged to support the health authorities’ efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the village, but they subsequently refused. As a result, on Monday, the ministry was only able to conduct 17 tests and then, the total number of cases in the village was 44.

“That’s quite unfortunate because for us to understand what is happening, we need to get more people tested,” he lamented.

To help encourage more persons to assist with the surveillance and testing activities, a team of health and regional officials will be staying in the community for a few weeks. The team is equipped with the relevant testing kits and other necessary equipment.

Those persons who have tested positive so far are reportedly asymptomatic (exhibiting no symptoms) and have been placed into and are in home isolation, where they are continuously monitored. The minister explained that if their conditions deteriorate, they will be taken to the hospital.

Additionally, a 06:00 hrs to 18:00 hrs (6AM to 6PM) curfew has been introduced in Moraikobai, to add to the efforts being engaged in to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 there. The health team also spoke to bar owners in the community, encouraging them to comply with the COVID-19 regulations which indicate that bars, rumshops and other such entertainment spots should not be open.

Meanwhile, on Monday, he also indicated that there has been a spike in the number of cases recorded in New Amsterdam, Berbice. Some 36 new cases were recorded there. On Tuesday, while providing an update, the minister said the situation was being monitored and he was hopeful that the town would return to some semblance of normalcy in the coming weeks.