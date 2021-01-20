World Hindi Day celebrated with cultural presentations

THE High Commission of India in Georgetown, in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, observed World Hindi Day with a cultural celebration on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the event was celebrated virtually. It was live streamed through the Facebook pages of High Commission of India, Georgetown and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Georgetown and telecast live on E-3 and Channel 06 TV channels of Guyana.

The occasion began with recital of the Guyanese and Indian National Anthems, a release said.

After offering his welcome remarks, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana, read the message from Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on World Hindi Day.

Cultural performances were also organised during the celebration. Amjad Ali Warsi, Tabla Teacher cum performer of SVCC Georgetown, along with his students, performed two songs.

Hindi language students from Essequibo, Bindi Singh from Sarswati Dance Academy, Essequibo and several others participated.

Members of the Huis T’ Dieren Mandir sang a short Chaita from the Ramayan. A Bhopuri song ‘Batohiya’ written by the famous Bihari poet and freedom fighter Raghubeer Narayan was played.

This Purbi song became very popular in Girmitya countries and is known as the ‘Vande Matram’ of Bhojpuri. Batohiya in Bhopuri means ‘Traveller’. In this song an indentured labourer in a British colony is describing India as a heaven on the earth and that he wants to visit his homeland.

Delivering remarks at the event were Dr. Vindhya Vasini Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and President of Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabhaa; Vikash Ramkissoon, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Government of Guyana; Beni Singh, founder of Guyana Hindi Prachar Sabhaa; Pt Jagmohan Vice-President, Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabhaa, Indian Community leaders, among others.

Three Guyanese nationals who were on the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship to study Hindi language in India shared their experiences. Meena Chand also spoke on the relevance of Hindi.