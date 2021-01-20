33 recoveries, 19 new cases of COVID-19

AN additional 19 persons were infected with the virus, COVID-19, but 33 more persons recovered from this virus, according to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for January 19.

These new cases take the country’s total to 6,950 cases recorded since March, 2020. Importantly, 6,206 of the persons infected have recovered thus far. The number of deaths remain at 170.

The new cases were recorded in Region Four (14 cases); Region Five (one case); Region Six (three cases); and Region Seven (one case). They were recorded from 165 tests conducted.

There are also 592 active cases. Six of these active cases are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 537 in home isolation, 18 in institutional quarantine, and 31 in institutional isolation.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from January 1, 2021, until January 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures; however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.