BCB president commits to taking Upper Corentyne cricket to another level

PRESIDENT of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster and Public Relations Officer, Simon Naidu, last Wednesday met with the executives of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) and representatives of the association’s twenty-nine members at an outdoor meeting at the Scottsburg Community Centre in Corriverton.

Foster was invited by the UCCA as part of his outreach programme to inform clubs on the latest development in Berbice cricket and his administration plans for the sub-association.

Foster informed the meeting that the BCB would be hosting at least three different tournaments for all clubs in the area at the second division level while countywide tournaments would be played at the Under-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, U-21 and U-23 levels along with second division, intermediate, first division and female levels.

He also assured the teams that the board would be hosting two mini cricket academies in the area to coach a total of 60 youths – 30 from Moleson Creek to No. 73 Village and another 30 from No. 72 to No. 43 Village.

BCB coaches would also be sent to clubs like Line Path CC,No 73, Scottsburg and Rama Krishna Academy which all have junior teams registered with the board.

At least 20 youth cricketers from the sub-association would also receive assistance of cricket gear, uniforms or a bicycle while every club would collect a box of balls as part of a comprehensive developmental programme.

Educational materials would also be published to educate youths on the game.

The BCB boss committed to taking Upper Corentyne to another level in 2021 but cautioned clubs that to do so, they would have to be prepared to not only work hard but also observe the strict COVID-19 regulations set down by the board for the restarting of the game.

These rules include: no spectators at venues, mask-wearing in the pavilion and social-distancing.

Foster announced that teams who fail to follow the COVID guidelines would be barred from tournaments as his administration would be adopting a no-nonsense attitude as lives would be at stake.

He also disclosed rules for the 2021 season, including the opening of a transfer season for players from January 1 to February 28 each year.

Foster also announced that BCB would allow one player from out of Berbice to play at the senior level per match, once that player has had no international match for the last five years.

The UCCA season is expected to bowl off late next month with a round-robin 40 overs tournament, followed by a knockout 20/20 cup.

The final of the multi-million-dollar Price is Right tournament would also be played shortly after being delayed for close to a year.

Foster hailed the outstanding leadership of UCCA president Dennis D’Andrade and vice-president Sydney Jackman over the last three years.

He noted that their leadership had transformed the body into the best-run sub-association in the country.

The visiting delegation handed over a quantity of trophies, face masks, face shields and educational posters to the teams.

The BCB president also handed over 4 educational packages to the family of injured cricketer, Retesh Haimchand.

Foster had committed to providing the children with a cricket bat, food hamper and educational packages over the last month.