Devine hits 36-ball hundred – fastest in women’s T20 cricket

NEW Zealand captain Sophie Devine hit the fastest century in women’s Twenty20 history in a domestic match for Wellington Blaze. She reached her hundred off only 36 balls, beating the record held by Deandra Dottin, who made a 38-ball century for West Indies in 2010. Devine, 31, struck nine sixes and nine fours in her unbeaten 108 off 38 balls. Wellington chased 129 in 8.4 overs to thrash Otago Sparks by 10 wickets in the Super Smash in Dunedin. One of Devine’s sixes hit a young girl in the crowd, and the White Ferns skipper spoke with her after the match at the University Oval. It was Devine’s first innings since she ended two weeks’ quarantine four days ago, having returned from Australia after playing for Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League. “I was really nervous this morning. Whenever you have an extended break away from the game, you get nervous about whether you can come back into it,” she said. “So it was just nice to spend some time in the middle and get a few out of the screws.” Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century in men’s T20 cricket, off 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the 2013 Indian Premier League.