Power in Execution

CAN you imagine we are already in the second week of 2021? I decided to take it a bit easy for January because I must be in the right mind, body and soul to serve effectively. I had a very consuming but fulfilling December. The 365 Invaluable Life Experiences compilation book had me totally engrossed, but it was worth it. We had a successful launch on Amazon and received great feedback from people who read the book. The evidence of faith people displayed was evident in hundreds of these stories. The contributors also sent in glowing remarks and I am sharing two below.

“This has been quite an experience, the journey of 365 Invaluable Life Experiences. You have opened up the hearts and minds of so many people during this process and will continue to impact many more as the number of readers continues to grow — so empowering!” Mea Dixon, USA.

“Sonia certainly knows how to make people’s dreams come through. This was an empowering journey for me and many people around the world who were given the opportunity to share their stories. I believe many lives will be transformed.” Penny Phakathi, South Africa.

“Invaluable Life Experiences — A Guided Journal is an Absolute Masterpiece.

This informative, foundational, easy-flow, guided journal will not only take you step by step with combining self-reflection, personal development and increasing self-confidence, yet increase your overall success in life. I recommend this journal for everyone! grab your copy today, you will be glad you did!” Nikki Girard, Canada.

“The journal is really helping me with reflection and navigation…. so I’ll know what I have to improve on for this year.. anything I missed in 2020 I sure won’t be missing it in 2021. Writing is a manifestation for me. I must be able to look back on the 31st and say ‘I DID THAT’. Get your copy today!” Sussana Agustine, Guyana.

We also hit the #1 position on Amazon in various categories, which felt great for us all. The guided journal is also receiving attention and I think it is appropriate for this time of the year.

I was hoping to complete my vision board by now, but I am still working on it and other things to guide my year to make it productive and effective. Remember your new year doesn’t have to be a calendar year. It is fantastic to set goals and create vision boards, but implementation is where the results are. We often hear knowledge, is power but it is potential power. The power is in the execution! Many times we enrol in courses, attend seminars or buy books and display our dissatisfaction because we did not receive what was promised. Many times people do not apply, but expect results. I will be hosting two complimentary zoom masterminds “Power of Execution” on the 14th and 24th January. We also have another Virtual Writers’ Retreat coming up soon. I am excited to host these sessions because I know they will be transformational. If you are interested in attending, please email livingwithintention11@gmail.com or

WhatsApp 5926848129

I would like to encourage us to take our health seriously because our health is our wealth. 2021 is a year of elevation for all of us and we need to create the opportunities if you think none are existing. Every 24 hours must be meaningful as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.