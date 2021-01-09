Woman charged with allegedly setting house afire after ‘lovers’ quarrel’

A WOMAN who allegedly set fire to her lover’s house after a heated argument, on Friday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was granted $50,000 bail by Magistrate Faith McGusty. Lashawna Desanzea of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, pleaded not guilty to setting fire to a building. The charge alleged that the accused on December 29, 2020, at North Ruimveldt, unlawfully and maliciously set fire to a building, specifically, a dwelling house valued $3 million, that contained household appliances valued $150,000, property of Delon Joseph. According to the prosecution, Desanzea and Joseph at the time of the incident were in a relationship and have a child together. The accused at times, would spend time at the house.

On the day in question at about 20:00hrs, Joseph and Desanzea were in the bedroom at his home when Desanzea told Joseph that she wanted something to eat. However,Desanzea’s request to Joseph turned into an argument. This resulted in Joseph leaving the house. An angry Desanzea then proceeded to the kitchen where she lit a kero stove which she threw on the bed. She quickly made her exit from the house and went to the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost. By this time, the house was destroyed by the fire. Desanzea was subsequently arrested and charged. The matter was adjourned until January 29.