Albouystown man charged for gunpoint robberies remanded

AN Albouystown man on several ‘Robbery Under Arms’-related charges was remanded to prison when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. The first charge alleged that on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Sheriff Street, Kitty, Georgetown, the accused, being in company of another and armed with a dangerous weapon, specifically a gun, robbed Anthony Rodrigues of a quantity of cellular phones valued $1,900,000.

The second charge alleged that on the same day and at the said location, the accused, being in company of another and armed with a dangerous weapon, specifically a gun, robbed Thelbert Seales of one Iphone ‘X’ cellular phone valued $90,000. Joshua Browne pleaded not guilty to both charges when they were read to him. According to the facts, Browne is known to the victims from the said area, and on the day in question, he, along with his accomplice, entered Rodrigues’ business place, armed with a gun. Browne reportedly pointed the gun in the direction of the victims and relieved them of their cellular phones.

Browne and his accomplice then fled the scene. It was further mentioned that Browne was shot and injured. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to receive medical attention, and was then placed in police custody. There, he was told of the allegation, cautioned and charged for the offence. During his time of being cautioned, Browne admitted to committing the offence. In addition, police received information that Browne was shot and injured by his accomplice. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ordered that Browne be remanded to prison, and that the matter be adjourned until Wednesday, January 27, 2021.