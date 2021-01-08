News Archives
Man who allegedly threw corrosive substance on friend granted bail
A MAN, who allegedly threw a corrosive substance on his friend, was last Wednesday placed on $100,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to plead to the relevant charge.

Orin Thomas, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the ‘Inflicting grievous bodily harm’ charge. The charge alleged that on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Thomas inflicted grievous bodily harm on Shawn Bristol.

According to the facts, Bristol and Thomas were friends. However, strife came between their friendship when Bristol became friends with Thomas’ ex-girlfriend. On the day in question, Thomas began to relentlessly ring Bristol’s cellular phone.

After receiving numerous calls from Thomas, Bristol went to Thomas’ home, where an argument began between the two men. Thomas, in full rage, threw a corrosive substance on Bristol. Public- spirited citizens, who had witnessed the ordeal, rushed to render assistance to Bristol.

Bristol reported the matter to the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, where the witnesses submitted written statements. Further investigations were conducted, which resulted in Thomas’ arrest. Thomas was placed into custody and charged for the offence. The matter was adjourned until Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Staff Reporter

