Bus driven by police kills pedestrian

–Top Cop, senior ranks visit relatives

A MINIBUS driven by a Police Constable on Tuesday morning killed a 59-year-old woman on the Nandy Park Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Dulmattie Boodlall, of 950 Block ‘Y’, Section ‘C’, Golden Grove, EBD.

Reports indicate that the fatal accident occurred around 07:40hrs when minibus, PWW 7172, driven by the Police Constable at the time, hit Boodlall.

It is alleged that the woman was approaching a pedestrian crossing at the time of the accident. The bus was proceeding north along the western side of the eastern carriageway, when the accident occurred. However, police said that the bus was almost 10 feet away from the crossing when Boodlall began crossing. Although the driver swerved, he still collided with the pedestrian.

As a result of the impact, she fell onto the roadway and received injuries about her body, and was picked up in an unconscious state.

She was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, along with Commander Region Four (B), Senior Superintendent Linden Isles; Traffic Chief, Superintendent Ramesh Ashram; and Officer-in-Charge, Traffic, Region Four (B), Assistant Superintendent Jermaine Harper, along several other ranks Tuesday visited the home of Dulmattie Boodlall.

The commissioner met with family members and relatives of the deceased, and assured them that a thorough investigation will be done, and that no stone will be left unturned.

Additionally, pastors from the Police Cops and Faith religious organisation who were present at the visit, prayed with the family while emphasising that the Guyana Police Force will support them throughout this trying time.