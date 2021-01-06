Display leadership while serving communities

— Commander Watts tells newly promoted ranks

REGION Three Police Commander, Senior Superintendent, Errol Watts, has charged ranks under his command, who were recently promoted, to display leadership in their actions while serving communities and the society at large.

“The foundation has been laid through training and my leadership, we are working very hard, both by day and night, to win back the public’s trust. The foundation is now set to reverse all the negatives and my juniors and seniors have come on board to support all the initiatives started under my leadership,” the commander noted.

On Monday, Commander Watts and staff held a meeting with the 23 newly promoted ranks of the division to congratulate them on their achievement.

Four ranks were promoted to Sergeant, seven to Lance Corporal, and 12 to Corporals.

The commander explained that leadership can be learned and a law enforcement officer’s success is dependent on learning it.

Commander Watts explained that he would usually advise ranks to do their best at their current level while obtaining the knowledge they will need to be successful at the next level.

Further, the commander noted that ranks must learn to follow positive role models and learn to handle disappointments as well as success while being a team player.

He explained that good policing requires public cooperation in order to maintain public order while preventing and detecting crime.

“Be true to your oath and values, do your best and prepare for success and it will come in its own time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commander instructed all ranks under his command to ensure that they clamp down on all illegalities in the region, especially the sale and trafficking of narcotic.

“The public can help in this fight by texting, all the information they are privy to, to my personal police cellular phone on Whats App number 620-6863. Your cooperation will be most welcome and, importantly, your identity will be kept very confidential,” the commander added.