Consul General Choo emphasises importance of united, strong Guyana

By Frederick Halley

CONSUL General to Toronto, Canada, Anyin Choo, has emphasised the importance of a united and strong Guyana which she said cannot be understated.

In her message to mark the Guyana 50th the “Virtual Guyana Republic Jubilee and Cultural Presentation, hosted by the Guyana 50th Republic Anniversary Celebration Committee on Sunday night, the Consul General reminded that Guyana is a society made up of a kaleidoscope of diverse cultures and ethnicities.

“As a people, we all need to work with each other across our diversities to realise and maximise the full potential of our natural resources and opportunities for all Guyanese.”

Choo pointed out that it is imperative “that we aspire to work together not only for our immediate benefits, but more importantly for future generations to come”.

“All Guyanese, abroad and at home, regardless of race, religion, culture and political affiliations are tasked with the responsibility of guarding and developing our beautiful land of many waters, Guyana.

“It is said that choice and not chance determines our destiny. As a nation celebrating our 50th Golden Jubilee Republic Anniversary, let us reflect on, and recognise, the struggles for the independence and republican status for our nation by our founding fathers, who made the choice to fight in unity, putting aside their difference, for the future of our country, Guyana,” she said.

According to the Consul General, “going forward as a nation, we the people must continue to make that choice… united we stand, divided we fall. As a nation we must recognise that our strength lies in our unity, and unity across diversity will be our greatest challenge as a nation.”

She added: “I wish to urge all Guyanese, in the Diaspora and at home, to let us embrace each other and work together to overcome the challenges that lie ahead. The destiny of Guyana lies in our own hands; and in doing so, let us stand and uphold our national motto: One People, One Nation, One Destiny.

“At a time when Guyana is poised to become one of the largest oil producing nations in this hemisphere and is on the verge of a massive economic transformation, it is an undeniable fact that we need to be united as a nation more than ever.”

The Consul General congratulated and thanked them for their valuable services and contributions to communities both in Canada and Guyana.

“You are a testimony of what is possible when people with big hearts and dedication come together to make a difference in the lives of Guyanese. May you all be an inspiration to all Guyanese to strive for excellence and to be that role model to our future generations.”

Sunday night’s function was hosted by Joe Jaglall and Gillian Williams and was interspersed with cultural presentations from Unique Arts Entertainment, trumpeter Jan Morgan, Media Zhu, Mala Harripersad and National Dance Company, Guyana. Accomplished jazz artiste, Faith Amour gave sterling renditions of the Guyana and Canada national anthems.

The Awards Committee comprised: John O’Dell (chair), Elizabeth Housein, Julia Daniels and Gale Arlene Lee.

Among the several sponsors were Citrus Personnel, E-Magic, Dr Narendra Singh, Sandler Training, Pine Point Banquet Hall, Demerara Distillers Limited, One Care Medical Clinic, Victor’s Collection Agency, Mani Singh-Remax, Art Mortgage Camp and SmartWorx Capital Inc.