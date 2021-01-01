New Year, same precautionary measures for COVID-19

–curfew, closure of bars and entertainment spots remain in effect

IT is the New Year, but the novel coronavirus remains a major problem that still requires all hands on deck, and as such, there will be no relaxation of the 10:30pm to 4am curfew, nor will bars and entertainment spots be allowed to open yet, according to the updated COVID-19 measures.

According to paragraph (4) of the newly gazetted measures, which are in effect from January 1, 2021 until January 31, 2021, the curfew remains, throughout Guyana, between 22:30h (10:30PM) and 04:00h (4AM).

In addition to the curfew, recreational activities are still not allowed on any river, creek, beach, swimming pool and internal waters. But, religious services and gatherings are permitted, once these do not exceed 10 persons; sporting events are permitted, once approval is given and precautionary measures are ensured, and gyms and fitness centres may be opened at 50 per cent capacity.

Paragraph (2) Section (1) of the emergency measures also state that bars and rum shops are to remain closed. No person is allowed to host, attend or visit a cinema, except for a drive-in cinema; a private party; a banquet, hall or receptions; a public or hotel swimming pool or waterpark; a wake or vigil; a club or discotheque; a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organisation; or any other social activity.

This measure has been in place for a number of months, as measures were employed to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony told the Guyana Chronicle that bars should not be operational, because one would have to remove one’s mask in order to drink, and most bars are based indoors, where the potential for spread is much greater.

Bars and other entertainment spots, however, have been operating despite these measures. Dozens of bars have been warned by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), but aside from being given warning letters, no sterner action has been taken.

“What we have to do is to be more stringent with our enforcement, and we have spoken to the Guyana Police Force about assisting us with heightened enforcement,” Dr. Anthony said recently.

While he acknowledged that these restrictions may be hurting businesses, he emphasised that the country is currently engulfed in a public health crisis. In December, he’d also said that after receiving two warning letters, the Task Force would shut down these bars.

Section (7) of this paragraph states: “If any person, organiser or operator who is allowed to host an event or operate a business under this paragraph, fails to comply with this Notice or any guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Health may close the operation of that business or prohibit the event.”

The full updated COVID-19 gazetted measure can be found at: https://officialgazette.gov.gy/images/gazette2020/dec/Extra_30DECEMBER2020CoVID19_13.pdf