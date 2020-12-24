News Archives
Contraband seized during Lusignan Prison raid
The seized items from the Lusignan Prison
RANKS of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service, on Tuesday, seized a large quantity of prohibited items during a raid at the Lusignan Prison.
The search was conducted under the supervision of a senior officer. It lead to the seizure of a quantity of improvised weapons, a tattoo machine, eight containers of homemade wine, a Guinness bottle, a bag of sugar, 22 lighters, 15 cellular phones, seven phone batteries, a quantity of wires, a bottle of pepper, a cannabis plant, a screwdriver, and a vandalised landline phone.

Staff Reporter

