Simple larceny accused gets bail

A MAN was granted $30,000 bail by Magistrate Faith McGusty when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with simple larceny. Cleveland Williams of Durban Street, Lodge, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. It is alleged between October 5 and October 12 at Chalmers Place, Stabroek, Georgetown, he stole from Brian King, one eight feet ladder valued, $38,000, one five gallon bucket paint valued, $22,000, one tent valued, $17,000, one sink pipe valued, $3,800, one steel clothes rack valued, $15,000, and one tool bag containing a quantity of electrical tools valued at $35,000.

According to the facts, King secured the items that were stolen in the yard of his Lot 56 Chalmers Place residence but later discovered them missing. It is alleged that, on December 15, King and his wife were at home when she notified him that a man was in the yard. Immediately, he went to investigate and observed an identifiable male in attempting to take possession of his metal scaffold. King raised an alarm which caused Williams to flee. However, King gave chase and eventually apprehended the man. Williams was later handed over to the police and was placed into custody. Further investigations were conducted and a check of CCTV footage recorded in October revealed Williams removing the items mentioned in the charge. He was told of the allegation and charged for the offence. The matter was adjourned to January 15.