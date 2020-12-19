Eight years for man who killed drinking partner 

JUSTICE Brassington Reynolds on Friday imposed an eight-year sentence on Henry Trim, who confessed to killing his drinking partner Ravi Kumar Sharma on November 28, 2016 at Number 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. In her summarised statement during a Zoom sentencing hearing, State Prosecutrix Abigail Gibbs informed the court that during a drinking spree an argument arose between the two men because of a DVD player which the deceased had taken. The DVD player had belonged to Trim. The quarrel escalated, resulting in Sharma hitting Trim with a piece of wood. In retaliation, Trim picked up a cutlass and dealt Sharma several chops, before fleeing. However, he returned the following day, and, on seeing a crowd gathered at the scene, he left. At the time of the incident Trim was in a relationship with Sharma’s mother.

A post- mortem report records the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to a stab wound to the lungs. There were several external injuries, ranging from superficial to deep wounds. In her report, Probation Officer Dionne Douglas revealed that the community described the now deceased as a trouble maker who was violent towards his mother (now deceased). So violent was he that the woman was forced to flee their home uncovered, and seek refuge at neighbours’ homes. There are allegation of sexual misconduct with a female relative. The accused was born at Wales Hospital on August 17, 1984. He has five siblings from a legal union between Henry and Sharon Trim. Shortly after his birth, his parents moved to Rose Hall Town, Corentyne. There, he attended Rose Hall Nursery and Rose Hall Primary Schools. He exited the school system prematurely at Level 1, due to financial difficulties. Thereafter, his parents moved to Suriname, leaving the children behind with their grandparents.

Subsequently, Trim became a labourer; he also worked as a fisherman. Community reports revealed that Trim was mannerly and was never a threat to anyone and he would oftentimes rescue Sharma’s mother from him. However, it was during his four-year incarceration as he awaited this trial that he learnt to write his name, an accomplishment he is proud of. In handing down the sentence, Justice Reynolds who was presiding at the Berbice High Court set between 10 to 25 years for Trim’s sentence. Having considered the use of excessive force, he introduced the midpoint of 17 years, six months.

“ … Thereafter, in consideration of your early plea of guilt, not wasting the court’s time, I have deducted five years, and another four years for time spent and the six months for your glowing probation report, the efforts you made to improve your education at the prison, and the fact that you cooperated with the police. As your lawyer suggested, there is room for rehabilitation. You have displayed in your community and prison that you are a disciplined person. It is unfortunate that you found yourself in a confrontation with someone ordinarily described as the proverbial “jail bait.” It’s a pity that you yourself had imbibed alcohol and was not in a position to better judge that situation. I suspect that owing to your level of education you reasoned things in a simplistic manner. It is my hope that you use the time in prison to get proper counselling and to continue to elevate yourself,” he added Trim was represented by attorney Ravindra Mohabir.