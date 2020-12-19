News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Cane harvester collapses, dies in yard
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Jadesh Itwar
Dead: Jadesh Itwar

INVESTIGATORS are awaiting the findings of a post-mortem examination on cane harvester, Jadesh Itwar, 53, who fell and died in his Lot 72 Freeyard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice residence on Friday. According to Vedas Itwar, a son of the deceased, his father had proceeded to the stand pipe, in the yard, where he washed his face, and as he was walking away after washing his face, he fell and became unresponsive. The younger Itwar said his father suffered from high blood pressure.
The unconscious man was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body is currently at Ramoo’s Funeral home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.