Cane harvester collapses, dies in yard

INVESTIGATORS are awaiting the findings of a post-mortem examination on cane harvester, Jadesh Itwar, 53, who fell and died in his Lot 72 Freeyard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice residence on Friday. According to Vedas Itwar, a son of the deceased, his father had proceeded to the stand pipe, in the yard, where he washed his face, and as he was walking away after washing his face, he fell and became unresponsive. The younger Itwar said his father suffered from high blood pressure.

The unconscious man was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body is currently at Ramoo’s Funeral home.