Better Hope man cops GUYOIL $1M cash prize

ROY Lennox Marshall of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Thursday, walked away the first prize winner of the Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL) “Be a Super 95 Millionaire” promotion. The promotion hosted by GUYOIL began last week and saw hundreds of customers vying for a chance to win one of two grand prizes of $1M. Marshall expressed elation at his good fortune. “At first, I wasn’t really that excited, because, you know, sometimes people call you and it’s like a prank call. But then after I got the third call… after then, I said, yeah well, at least I felt good that, you know, I get called and I win something, because I filled up many coupons before and I never really get you know, no response. So when I get the response, I was overwhelmed.”

He added that he is especially appreciative of the cash prize, as the Christmas season is here, and lauded the company for implementing the initiative.

Meanwhile, GUYOIL General Manager, Trevor Bassoo, explained that the ‘Super 95’ promotion has always been one of the company’s initiatives aimed at giving back to their customers and showing appreciation for their support throughout the year. He further noted that although the promotion was suspended for the past two years, GUYOIL believed that now would be an ideal time to continue, hoping to relieve their customers of hardships brought on by the pandemic.

GUYOIL’s “Be a Super 95 Millionaire” promotion rewards customers when they spend $3,000 or more on Super 95 Gasoline from service stations nationwide. The cash and prize giveaways during the five-week promotion amount to a total of over $4,000,0000, according to the company.

In addition to weekly drawings for cash, entrants also have the chance to win Smart TVs, tablets, Super 95 vouchers, grocery vouchers and Giftland shopping vouchers.

Additional drawings for cash prizes are scheduled for December 23 and 30, and January 6 and 15, 2021.