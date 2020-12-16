Bess feels bodybuilding can be catapulted into mainstream after live show

… says performers prove worthy of big stages

RESILIENCE Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships which was held on Saturday evening last at the National Cultural Centre, was not just a success – it was transformative. President of Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Keavon Bess, said that having the competition aired live on television and on social media brought new fans to the sport and raised expectations about future events. “The GBBFF is fully cognizant of the fact that by our own doing the bar for bodybuilding in Guyana has been taken up several notches and now we must constantly rise to the occasion to present the attending and viewing audience with a competition of equal content and texture of last Saturday or of an even better quality.” Resilience was the first bodybuilding competition since February and although protocols were put in place, many persons were skeptical that due to the pandemic the show would not have been as impactful as previous events.

Nevertheless from the staging, the production, the delivery and the performance by the competitors, the show rose above expectations. “If there was ever a question about the quality of Resilience, about the quality of local athletes … I believe Saturday night’s competition would have answered that question in the affirmative.” The event was filmed and produced by Hits and Jams Entertainment for television, while DJ Casual and Bess emceed it. Bess credited the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for its financial input into the show, which helped the top performers to carry home a respectable cash prize. He said that moving forward collaborations between the federation, corporate Guyana and the government will be imperative for the growth of the sport.

Bess was particularly pleased with the appearances of the participants, some of whom were without gym training for months. He said that with their commitment and drive they will not only take the local scene to new heights, but will be able also to hold their own further afield.

“I believe that we can send successful teams to compete at the Arnold Classic, Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Championships, and beyond.”

FUTURE ENDEAVOURS

The GBBFF head is hopeful that Guyana and the rest of the world would return to some sense of normalcy next year. He said that although the federation plans will depend on COVID-19 restrictions in place, 2021 should be fruitful for the sport. At home competitors will be given a chance to compete in the Novice and Mr Linden competition in the Mining Town, while the more advanced bodybuilders will compete in the Intermediate competition in Berbice, with the highest-ranking competitors taking part in the Mr Guyana Seniors later in the year in the capital city. Plans are also in place to compete in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Championships, and if possible other regional competitions. “Even with COVID-19 the GBBFF promises a fantastic year for bodybuilding in Guyana and for a grand showing of our athletes at CAC 2021 in Barbados.”