Ramsammy flexes way to overall bodybuilding title at ‘Resilience’

— Fung wins Ms Bikini, Caldeira crowned Men’s Physique Champion

DARIOUS Ramsammy was cuts above his competitors and he was duly rewarded when the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) held ‘Resilience’ on Saturday evening at the National Cultural Centre.

The no-spectator competition—the first event by the federation since February, was streamed live on social media and on several local television channels.

As Ramsammy dominated the bodybuilding category, Rosanna Fung ruled the Ms Bikini competition. The reigning national champion was flawless on stage, she exhibited her trademark confidence and proportional body— which made the judges job easy.

Although Fung stood out, the Ms Bikini contestants performed admirably. Reigning Novice champion, Asanti Conway, settled for second place, while Christina Ramsammy finished third.

The event, which was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport with support from Fitness Express, was divided into four categories, including the Men’s Physique division.

Reigning Mr Novice Physique, Jonathan Jeffrey, had to settle for second place against rival, Renaldo Caldeira. The 24-year-old Caldeira had a balanced physique and his waist was the smallest on display, which gave him the edge.

Jeffrey was a close second, but most of the other competitors came with too much muscle, which worked against them in the category—one such was Derran Harris, who had finished fourth overall at the 2019 Senior National Championships (bodybuilding division). Harris settled for third.

The night started with 10 participants battling in the 165 and under division.

There were many impressive performances, but with the introduction of Ramsammy, the others faded. He was ripped, confident, measured and gave just enough, which led to his victory.

Eybo Orford finished second in that division, while reigning Mr Guyana, Marlon Bennett finished third.

The surprise of the night came in the 166 and Over division, which saw a new and improved Julio Sinclair.

Sinclair looked significantly better than last year—and brought a beast mentality—which resulted in him winning first place.

Former Mr Guyana, Clint Duke, knew how to work the judges, but his body seemingly retained too much water, which left him behind Nicholas Albert and Guyana’s strongest man, Carlos Petterson, who finished second and third respectively.

As good as Sinclair looked, Ramsammy looked better, so in the end, he easily won the overall title, which earned him $200,000. Each of the division winners pocketed $100,000.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, was on hand to present Ramsammy with his prizes.

Meanwhile, former multi-year winner and Guyana’s current top bodybuilder, Kerwin Clarke, looked solid in his guess posing routine.

The event was filmed and produced by Hits and Jams Entertainment for television, while DJ Casual and President of the GBBFF, Keavon Bess, emceed it.