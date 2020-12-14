Briton John crowned champion of time trials

— Wins third leg in Berbice

BRITON John stormed to his second victory when he competed in the eight-mile Berbice race yesterday, which earned him championship honours for the three time trial races which were used to re-started cycling activities after a long break, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John from We Stand United Cycle Club had won the Linden leg of the time trials last Sunday, which had placed him in the lead in the Open division.

Yesterday’s win solidify his dominance. He finished the eight-mile race in 18 minutes and 26 seconds, while Williams clocked 18:37 and Jamual John 18:43.

In total (all three races), Briton John tallied one hour, two minutes and 42 seconds. Jamual John finished second overall in the Open Division after three second place finishes. He clocked 01:04:21, while Marlon Williams finished just behind (01:04:29) after a first in Georgetown, a third in Linden and a second in Berbice.

Marcus Keiler (01:07:02), Balram Narine (01:10:12) and Deeraj Gharbarran (01:14:12) finished off the top six in the Open Category.

In the Junior Division, Alex Leung (20:02) pipped Aaron Newton (20:03) in the Berbice race, which started at Palmyra Village and ended at Fyrish at Benjamin’s Sports (Sales and Service), but it was the latter who rode away with the overall title.

Over the three races, Newton (01:02:15) finished one minute ahead of Leung (01:03:15). Only two juniors rode all three time trials.

Meanwhile, Stephen Fernandes finished first in the Veterans division yesterday. His 19:06 time was better than Alex Mendes (19:36) and Segun Hubbard (19:39).

Due to his overall performance in the three races, it was Mendes who won the Veteran’s overall division. He clocked a combined time of 01:08:49, which propelled him over Segun Hubbard (01:09:40) and Kwame Ridley (01:10:13).

Lear Nunes (1:13:16) finished fourth overall, with Jaikarran Sukhai (01:17:42) in fifth place and Sebourne Fernandes (01:18:55) in sixth.

The top six finishers in the Open Division and the top three in the Veteran Division will be awarded prizes at a later date.

None of the female cyclists rode all three races.