News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minister distribute gear, equipment in Buxton
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr during his community outreach in Buxton.
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr during his community outreach in Buxton.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday visited the community of Buxton, as he continues his outreach across Guyana.

Ramson’s visit to the East Coast Demerara community was prompted by members of one of the several football clubs in the area, who told stories of their needs and wants and for him to assist.

They said to use that they were desperately in need of sports gear and so we had to act swiftly to ensure that they continue to engage in the sports they love” Ramson told Community leaders.

Ramson said it is the vision of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his PPP/C Administration, to transform communities across Guyana and sport will be one of the conduits used to help manifest the Government of Guyana initiatives.

Ramson also met with leaders of the Buxton community, to address several issues in the area of culture, youth and sports.

It was also during the community meeting that Ramson and his team distributed toys to children from the community.

The Minister, according to information from the Big Smith News Watch, also made several stops at some sport clubs and facilities along the East Coast of Demerara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.