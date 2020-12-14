Minister distribute gear, equipment in Buxton

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday visited the community of Buxton, as he continues his outreach across Guyana.

Ramson’s visit to the East Coast Demerara community was prompted by members of one of the several football clubs in the area, who told stories of their needs and wants and for him to assist.

They said to use that they were desperately in need of sports gear and so we had to act swiftly to ensure that they continue to engage in the sports they love” Ramson told Community leaders.

Ramson said it is the vision of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his PPP/C Administration, to transform communities across Guyana and sport will be one of the conduits used to help manifest the Government of Guyana initiatives.

Ramson also met with leaders of the Buxton community, to address several issues in the area of culture, youth and sports.

It was also during the community meeting that Ramson and his team distributed toys to children from the community.

The Minister, according to information from the Big Smith News Watch, also made several stops at some sport clubs and facilities along the East Coast of Demerara.