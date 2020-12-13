News Archives
Suspected bandit shot dead in Eccles
Investigators at the scene of the shooting
–remains unidentified

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing into the fatal shooting of a so far unidentified man who was suspected to be a bandit. Regional Commander, Superintendent Linden Isles told the Sunday Chronicle on Saturday that the incident occurred at about 21:45h on December 11, 2020, in the compound of Sueria Manufacturing, located at Lot 70 Industrial Site, Eccles, East Bank Demerara. According to information reaching this publication, it is alleged the man was shot dead by a security guard employed with Delta Security Service, after he suspected he was a bandit.

“The security officer was visiting the site and he saw two men in the yard. It is alleged that one of the men discharged a round in his direction; he stopped and took cover and returned fire. The two men started running; one scaled the fence, the other while scaling the fence fell and upon checking, it was noticed that he would have been hit by that round discharged by the security guard,” explained Superintendent Isles. The police are yet to review security footage of the incident to verify the account given by the security officer.

Staff Reporter

