Business, tourism sectors to benefit from JetBlue

MINISTER of Public Works, Juan Edghill, is of the view that there is great potential for Guyana’s business and tourism sectors to benefit, with JetBlue becoming the latest international airline to join Guyana’s aviation sector. The minister was at the time speaking at JetBlue’s inaugural flight to Guyana at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Friday. Minister Edghill described the potential for investment in Guyana as “limitless”, noting that having an international carrier like JetBlue would allow a significant number of investors to have easier access to Guyana. As of recent, several major investors in the international hotel industry have tendered their proposals to be part of Guyana’s growth by providing first-class accommodation and other activities/services. This type of international investment partnership, Minister Edghill said was only expected to grow with JetBlue now here.

He said tourism sector is also set to benefit from the investment made by JetBlue, pointing out that, with the unique tourism experience Guyana provides, it is strategically positioned to benefit from persons looking for vacation time. “We have a very diverse culture and diverse tourism products here that draw in persons, and we are aware that persons would have access to Guyana through JetBlue; they would come and would want to experience all we have to offer as a tourist destination. The fact that families could go out for relaxation and recreation at affordable rates and come back, that’s good for Guyana. Every passenger that comes into Guyana, it’s good for the economy even if they spend $1000,” said Minister Edghill. Meanwhile, Peter Ramsaroop, the Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), emphasised the possibilities for major investment in the country, noting that with Guyana rising as an oil giant “comfortable access” is one of the major things investors are looking for. “Guyana is looking for investment; the President has outlined an aggressive economic agenda and as we look forward in agriculture, in tourism, in the oil sector, investors are coming into Guyana.

“This flight allows more people to explore the opportunities and we are ready to welcome them from an investment perspective and guide them through the process and allow all of us both local and diaspora coming back and the foreign investors to enjoy the economic and political freedom that we have in Guyana and get a chance to invest in our country,” said Ramsaroop. He explained that from an economic standpoint. Guyana could see significant growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), not just from the business investor, but also from the significant tourism-related businesses that would benefit. “This has the potential for us to create wealth for our people and ensure our people are employed. So as we welcome these investors back to Guyana, we believe that they will contribute to our GDP and our development and it’s a pleasure just to be here to see JetBlue as an investor coming into our country and bringing their airline to our nation,” said Ramsaroop.

Meanwhile Vice President of network planning at JetBlue, Andrea Lusso, in a media release, expressed the company’s commitment to continue to connect more travellers with the people and places they want to see.

She said JetBlue intends to provide the most competitive service for the most affordable prices to ensure that Guyanese and foreigners wishing to travel to or from the company have the largest possible benefit.“JetBlue’s arrival in Guyana introduces our low fares and award-winning service to another new market in the Caribbean and Latin America where customers have long faced high prices and little competition,” said Lusso. At approximately 22:03h on Friday, JetBlue officially commenced non-stop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), with the first roundtrip flight arriving back in New York Saturday morning. The new service operates up to four times weekly on JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo aircraft. One hundred and fifty passengers were on board JetBlue’s first official flight to Guyana.JetBlue’s newest route connects New York’s Guyanese American community –the largest in the U.S. –with the capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever. Guyana becomes the fourth country in South America that JetBlue serves and grows the airline’s presence in the broader Caribbean and Latin American region to nearly 40 destinations.