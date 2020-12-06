Guyanese Entrepreneur launches Book to aid in the development of small businesses in Guyana

By Dillon Goring

“We are here to empower small businesses,” Lady Wendy South declared as she launched a book titled “The Seven Missteps of Entrepreneurs” recently to assist small businesses and small business owners across the country.

South, who began her career as a chemical engineering technologist, later ventured out as a part-time entrepreneur.

At a simple ceremony, South emphasised the point that one must be fully prepared when venturing into business.

“A lack of experience is usually one of the primary reasons why people go into business, and because they can be their own boss. I don’t have to get up early, which is all a myth,” she told the small gathering.

She further noted that as a business owner, you have to listen to your customers, thus you will be able to gather information regarding the development of your business.

Market Research is very crucial to the development of business and the maintenance of one’s business, she noted.

“Entrepreneurship can start anywhere, but in order to see development, a procedure and roadmap must be followed,” the businesswoman told the gathering.

Highlighting some flaws in developing a small business, South noted that she plans to take her message of the missteps in entrepreneurship across the country and communities.

She opined that Small businesses must strive on proper accounting systems if they are going to function effectively and lasts for a long time.

South made the point that small businesses povide the impetus for the nation’s development and as such small business entrepreneurs must get it right when it comes to business ventures and enterprises.

“They need to get it right, they need to get more organized since businesses are the driving force of many because as they grow they create employment, they increase human resources and it would be good for the Government too because the entrepreneurs would be able to pay their taxes and it creates a healthy community. If people have work, they would be able to spend and the community would grow if businesses are done properly,” South told Pepperpot Magazine.

She continues to mentor businesses across the country, to help struggling entrepreneurs who have issues with accountability thus ensuring that their businesses are up to standard.

South concluded that small businesses are the driving force of many economies around the world and if we as entrepreneurs get it right, they can be a force to be reckoned with across the Caribbean.

She maintained that if businesses and practices are done right, including accounting practices and procedures and employment procedures, there can also be healthy and productive communities.

South is also a strong promoter of cultural heritage, as demonstrated in her involvement in the community.

As the founder of the Cultural Mosaic Festival and Guyanese Pavillion in Metro International Caravan in Toronto, she was awarded a Merit for excellence in community work in the city of Toronto.