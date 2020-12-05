Buxtonians busted with marijuana on ‘Spliff Street’

THREE persons were arrested on “Spliff Street”, Church of God Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) after they were found with varying quantities of marijuana on Thursday.

According to police, a cordon-and-search operation was conducted, and the marijuana was found on them.

Ranks also discovered 107 Ziploc bags in some bushes on the southern side of “Spliff Street”, which contained a total of 262 grammes of cannabis.

Those arrested are a 34-year-old resident of Middlewalk, Buxton; a 27-year-old warden of Section ‘B’, Buxton; and a 35-year-old labourer, also of Buxton.

The first suspect was found with 66 transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of cannabis, which amounted to 212 grammes, while the ‘warden’ was found with 11 transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of cannabis amounting to 9.3 grammes.

The labourer was also found with a transparent Ziploc bag containing a quantity of cannabis amounting to 112 grammes.

The suspects were told of the offence they’d committed and taken to the Vigilance Police Station, where they were placed in custody pending charges.