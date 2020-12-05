News Archives
GSK Goodstuff Sweepstakes winners collect prizes
The winners: From Left: Rajshree Liloo, Laurentina King, Malkia Idal, Kumarie Persaud, Sister of Frank Woon (winner), Mahadai Sukhdeo, Louise Paul, S.M.K. Khudadin
WINNERS of the first drawing for the GSK Goodstuff Sweepstakes received their prizes at the offices of ANSA McAL Trading Limited on Wednesday.
According to a release, Laurentina King, and S.M.K. Khudadin were each the lucky winners of one Samsung 50-inch Smart TV.
Other winners received a beach package consisting of a folding chair, a beach blanket and an attractive, insulated picnic basket. The promotion started on October 02, 2020 and is scheduled to run until December 18, 2020. The first draw took place on November 20 and the final draw is slated for December 18, 2020.
The happy winners received their prizes from Andrel Griffith, Divisional Head, and Rosana Narine, Sales Manager (Trade), in a brief ceremony.
“There is still time to participate and win!!! ANSA McAL Trading Limited, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), will be giving away two additional Samsung 50-inch Smart TV’s and 10 consolation prices on December 18, 2020.
“Participants were required to purchase and submit in an envelope at participation outlets, any of the following: two Sensodyne Toothpaste boxes, five packs of Andrews, five packs of Panadol or one box of Panadol Children’s Suspension,” the release said.

