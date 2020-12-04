Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Woman With Three Streaming Songs No. 1s in One Year

Megan Thee Stallion hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated Dec. 5), ruling for the first time on the strength of eight songwriting credits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Seven of the tracks appear on her new debut LP Good News, which arrives at No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Leading her Hot 100 songs total is “Body,” which she co-wrote with Lil Ju and Christopher Perel, new at No. 12.

Notably, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Circles” has 24 credited writers, as the song samples Jazmine Sullivan’s 2010 song “Holding You Down (Goin’ in Circles).” Sullivan’s song interpolates Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy” and samples Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz”; The Honey Drippers’ “Impeach the President”; Nas’ “Affirmative Action,” featuring AZ, Cormega and Foxy Brown; and Doug E. Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew’s “La Di Da Di,” featuring Slick Rick. Thus, many of the writers of those tracks are credited as writers on “Circles.”

Megan Thee Stallion concurrently ranks at No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriters chart, also for the first time, and leads Rap Songwriters for a second week.

On the Hot 100 Producers chart, Good News collaborator Lil Ju debuts at No. 6, thanks to his production credits on “Body” and “Do It on the Tip.” Country-focused producer Joey Moi leads the list for a seventh week.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com/biz.

